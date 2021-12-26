UP: Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for BrahMos Missiles production unit in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone of BrahMos Missiles production unit and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab in Lucknow on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister said, Uttar Pradesh will become a Defence production hub and BrahMos missile will be manufactured in Lucknow which will lead to the creation of new employment opportunities for youth.

Later, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for various development projects programs at Osa Mandi in Manjhanpur of Kaushambi. He will reach Prayagraj at 3:00 pm and will perform Bhoomi Pujan of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. (ANI)