UP: Rampur court issues non-bailable warrant against Azam Khan

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 : A non-bailable warrant was issued against Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan for allegedly violating model code of conduct.

The warrant for Khan's arrest was issued after he failed appears to appear before a district court judge on Wednesday even after its order. The next hearing in the case is on November 26.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a case was registered against Khan and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at a police station in Rampur for holding a roadshow in Swar Tanda Assembly on April 4 for more than permitted time.

Later, the police filed the charge sheet and the matter was heard in a Rampur court which issued a warrant against both leaders.

The SP chief was granted bail but Azam Khan did not appear in the court. Earlier, three bailable warrants were also issued against Khan.

