UP: Rampur DM cleans drain to launch week-long cleanliness campaign

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh was on Saturday picked up a shovel and participated in a cleanliness drive in the city, earlier today.

Kicking off a week-long cleanliness campaign, Rampur collector decided to lead by example and cleaned a drain in the city.

"The drains and sewers in the area are blocked because they have not been cleaned. It increases the risk of spreading communicable diseases. We have started a cleanliness campaign on the occasion of Janmashtami and will do a lot of work in the next seven days," Singh said.

Stressing on the importance of a proper sewage system, the district magistrate said that treatment and disposal of wastewater is as important as water conservation.

"If we want to clean our cities, then cleaning our drains and sewers is the first thing we need to do. This is a job and we do our best. Sanitation workers and police have gathered together to contribute to this campaign." he said. (ANI)

