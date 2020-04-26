UP records 1,793 COVID-19 positive cases so far

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 1,793 on Saturday with 177 new patients reported in the last 24 hours.

In a media bulletin, the state's Directorate of Health Services said: "So far, a total number of 1,793 people have tested positive for the disease. 177 new patients have been confirmed as positive since last evening. The total number of samples found negative is 54,216. The total number of samples result awaited is 842."

The media bulletin further said: "The total travellers screened at the border check posts is 15,59,010. These are all travellers and not suspects. 35 patients have been declared recovered and discharged today, taking the total number to 261."

"Total deaths due to COVID-19 is 27 -- one each at Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahar, Lucknow, four at Meerut, six at Moradabad, one at Firozabad, eight at Agra, three at Kanpur, and one at Aligarh," added the bulletin. (ANI)

