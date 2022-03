UP records 46.40 pc voter turnout till 3 pm in seventh phase of Assembly elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): An average voter turnout of 46.40 per cent was recorded in the seventh and the final phase of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday, according to the Election Commission of India.

Polling is underway on 54 Assembly seats spread over nine districts of the state.

Chandauli recorded the highest voter turnout and became the only district to breach the 50 per cent turnout mark till 3 pm with 50.79 per cent.



All the other districts recorded above 40 per cent voter turnout till this time.

The second-highest voter turnout was recorded in Sonbhadra with 49.84 per cent followed by Bhadohi with 47.49 per cent.

Jaunpur recorded a turnout of 47.14 per cent, Mau (46.88 per cent), Ghazipur (46.28 per cent), Azamgarh (45.28 per cent), Mirzapur (44.64 per cent).

Varanasi recorded the lowest voter turnout with 43.76 per cent till 3 pm.

The voting commenced at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm.