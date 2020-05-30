UP registers 59,819 cases under section 188 of IPC during lockdown

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): As the country continues to battle COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Police have registered 59,819 cases registered under Section 188 of IPC and 659 cases under Essential Commodities (EC) Act, 1955 during the lockdown, Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh said in a press release on Friday.

Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) facilitates the arrest of anyone violating the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on April 8 advised States and Union territory governments to take urgent steps to ensure availability of these essential goods, by invoking provisions of the Essential Commodities (EC) Act 1955. These measures include fixing of stock limits, capping of prices, enhancing production, an inspection of accounts of dealers and other such actions.

In a press statement, DGP informed that A total of 13,22,565 vehicles have been challenged under the Motor Vehicle Act, 47,643 vehicles seized and Rs 23,01,04,661 has been recovered.

A total of 275 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 7445, Uttar Pradesh Health Department said on Friday.

The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

