UP religious conversion case: HC directs Delhi, UP Police to provide safety to girl

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued interim direction to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police to take adequate steps to provide safety and security to the petitioner, a girl who converted her religion from Hinduism to Islam, till the next date of hearing.

A vacation bench of Justice C Harishankar directed the petition be listed before the appropriate bench on further hearing on July 5.

The Court issued limited direction to police to ensure safety and security to the petitioner.

Advocate Sameer Vashisht appearing for the respondents Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police submitted that attempts were made to contact the petitioner but the same could not happen and she was not traceable on the address given by her.

The petitioner's counsel and advocate Tanya Agrawal said that the girl is repeatedly changing her address due to the threat to her life. Agarwal urged the court to grant interim relief to the petitioner.

The petitioner has moved to the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her life, liberty, safety, and security of her family members and friends and they should not be harassed and interrogated with regard to her conversion.

The girl stated that she is facing an extreme threat to her life and that of her immediate family members who are being witch-hunted by the officials of the Uttar Pradesh Police as also by the media channels and vigilante groups.

The petitioner stated that she is an adult and is protected by the constitution to choose her own faith and she cannot be targeted and harassed for the choice she makes with regard to the religion she follows.

In the petition moved through Advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, she has urged to direct the respondents to ensure that she is not taken away from the jurisdiction of this court by force or coercion and or by way of any other illegal means by the agencies of the state or any other person and protection thereof be accorded to her.

She has stated that on May 27, 2021, she converted to Islam of her own free will and without any threat or coercion from anyone.

She also sought direction to the media channels (including e-media, print media and visual media) not to publish any malicious content with regard to her and not to divulge her personal details and if already done the same may be removed with immediate effect.

The petitioner was working in Delhi and originally belongs to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)