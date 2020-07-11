UP reports 1,403 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): As many as 1,403 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Health Secretary.
In a daily press briefing, Prasad on Saturday said, "Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,403 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours."
There are 11,490 active COVID-19 cases in the state while 22,689 patients have recovered from the disease, 913 others succumbed to the virus till date, he added. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:45 IST
