UP reports 18,554 COVID cases

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 18,554 new COVID cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of cases has been reported from Lucknow (3,643) followed by Gautam Buddha Nagar (1,684) and Ghaziabad (1,456).

According to the state health department, Uttar Pradesh has 97,329 active cases of COVID-19.



A total of 19,328 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of recoveries in the state to 17,80,128.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 23,000.

India saw 3,17,532 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate stood at 16.41 per cent. (ANI)

