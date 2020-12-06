UP reports 1,950 new COVID cases, 23 deaths

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 1,950 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths in the past 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

The total coronavirus active cases in the state stand at 22,160 and 1,993 people were discharged after receiving treatment for COVID-19 in the same period.

As many as 7,924 people have succumbed to the infection.





With these new cases, the coronavirus tally of the state has surged to 5,54,944 including 5,24,860 recoveries.

"In December, the positivity rate is running at 1.2 per cent. 1,79,972 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 2,03,08,636 samples have been investigated so far," Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad told the media on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India recorded more recoveries than the new COVID-19 cases for the last nine days, the active coronavirus caseload dropped to 4.03 lakh (4,03,248) on Sunday, the lowest in 138 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 482 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten states/UTs account for 79.05 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw a maximum, 95, casualties. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 77 and 49 deaths respectively. (ANI)

