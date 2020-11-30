UP reports 2,044 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths within 24 hours

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has reported 19 deaths and 2,044 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to State Health Department, on Monday.

According to the State Health Department, the state has also registered 2,472 recoveries and 19 deaths related to the deadly virus in the same duration.

As many as 5,43,888 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded so far, including 24,099 active cases, 5,12,028 recovered cases, and 7,761 deaths till date.



Last week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the threat COVID-19 is far from over and people have to remain alert to control the pandemic until a vaccine is developed.

"Our scientists are making great efforts towards developing a vaccine, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Still, we will have to be alert until the vaccine is developed and is given to every person," Adityanath had said after inaugurating an Apheresis facility here for the treatment of COVID-19 and dengue patients.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally breached the 94-lakh mark after 38,772 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Monday. (ANI)

