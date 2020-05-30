UP reports 218 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): As many as 218 more cases of coronavirus were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health.

"In the last 24 hours, 218 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the State. There are 2,842 active cases in the State. 4,244 people have been cured/discharged till date," said Prasad during a daily press briefing here.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus in the country stands at 1,65,799, including 89,987 active cases, 71106 recovered/migrated and 4,706 deaths. (ANI)

