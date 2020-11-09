UP reports 2,247 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 2,247 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Sunday, according to state's government data.

1,858 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries count to 4,67,108.

At present, active cases in the state stand at 23,249 and death toll at 7,206.



India crossed 85-lakh COVID-19 cases with 45,674 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

With 49,082 new recoveries, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries are 78,68,968, while total positive cases stand at 85,07,754, including 5,12,665 active cases.

The country reported 559 deaths, taking the total toll to 1,26,121. (ANI)

