UP reports 348 more COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): As many as 348 more cases of coronavirus were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health on Tuesday.

"In the last 24 hours, 348 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. There are 3,231 active cases in the state and 5,078 people have been cured/discharged. The death toll stands at 223," said Prasad during a daily press briefing on COVID-19 situation here.

Prasad said that 119 out of 450 samples of migrant labourers have tested positive for coronavirus.

"We are tracking migrant labourers returning to the state with the help of ASHA workers. 11,68,917 labourers have been tracked till now, out of which 1,036 are symptomatic. Their samples have been collected for the test," said Prasad.

Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home said that people coming via trains will not be allowed to enter containment zones. Passengers will stay under home quarantine for 14 days.

"People staying for less than a week in state and going to some other state, do not have to stay under home quarantine," Awasthi said.

India on Tuesday reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country's virus count inched closer to two lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,98,706 including 97,581 active cases, 95,527 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths. (ANI)

