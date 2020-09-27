UP reports 4,403 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 4,403 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the state to 55,603.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad in a press conference here said in the last 24 hours and 5,656 people discharged.

The current recovery rate in the state is 84.19 per cent, with a total of 3,25,888 recovered from the viral infection so far.



"The death toll due to coronavirus infection in the state has reached 5594," said Prasad.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged, or migrated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 26 is 7,12,57,836. The number of samples tested on September 26 is 9,87,861. (ANI)

