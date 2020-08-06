UP reports 4,658 new COVID-19 cases, 63 death in last 24 hours

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A total of 4,658 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,08,614, said Uttar Pradesh Health Department on Thursday.

According to a bulletin of the health department, as many as 63 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,918.

There are 43,654 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

A total of 63,402 have been discharged in the state so far including 2,864 in the last 24 hours, stated the health department bulletin.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath presided over a high-level unlock review meeting at his official residence and directed the officials to pay attention to improve the treatment and control of COVID-19 in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagaraj.

He asked officials to send teams of experts from SGPGI and KGMU to camp in Kanpur Nagar to guide and supplement the existing health infrastructure.

He asked the Additional Chief Secretaries of Health and Medical Education departments to visit L-2 and L-3 COVID hospitals of Lucknow district and give report about vacant beds.

The Chief Minister asked to ensure adequate availability of beds in L-2 and L-3 COVID hospitals as well as proper arrangements for medical employees and medical equipments.

He said the ventilators should be available in L-2 and L-3 Covid hospitals as per the norms. He asked to ramp up Covid testings and said the testings through RTPCR should be increased.

Yogi asked the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of district level to maintain communication with the home isolated patients and get feedback about their condition. He also asked to get feedback from the DM about the nodal officer deployed for ICCC. Similarly, the feedback about nodal officer for ambulance services should be taken from the CMO of the concerning district. (ANI)

