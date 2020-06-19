UP reports 630 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has reported 630 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

"630 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state, in the last 24 hours. There are 5659 active cases, 9638 people have been discharged after making full recovery from the disease," said Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

He further added that 488 people have succumbed to the lethal infection in the state.

A total of 16,546 samples were tested in the state yesterday, as per Prasad, while 5,15,280 samples have been tested till date.

With the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count reached 3,66,946 on Thursday. (ANI)

