UP reports 982 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 982 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health) on Friday.

Addressing a daily briefing on coronavirus situation in the state, Prasad said, "In the last 24 hours, 982 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 7,451 active cases, 17,557 discharges so far and 749 patients have succumbed to the infection."

He said the door-to-door survey has started in Meerut division since Thursday.

"Under this, health teams are going to every house, asking if they have any symptoms, then they are being recorded. Those who are of high risk, who are suffering from any type of disease and comorbidity are being listed. This work is going on in Meerut division from July 2 to July 12," he said.

"In the remaining 17 divisions, door-to-door survey work will start from July 5 and will continue till July 15," he added.

Prasad further said the state government is organising a 60-second video making contest to spread awareness about COVID-19.

"In the video, there should be a message on how to prevent ourselves from COVID-19, how to take care of the elderly, how to protect the vulnerable and what we should do when going out. In these, the best hundred entries we will get a prize of Rs 10,000 each," he added. (ANI)

