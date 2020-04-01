UP reports first death from COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): First death due to coronavirus was reported from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

"First death due to coronavirus reported in Uttar Pradesh," informed a government official.

There are at least 101 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,637 after 240 new cases were reported in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases rose to 1466 in the country, while 132 people have been cured and discharged after receiving treatment, as of 9 am.

The number of deaths due to the infection also rose to 38, while one person has migrated. (ANI)