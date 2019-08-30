UP: RERA seizes Rohtas Building office in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Friday seized Rohtas Building office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh allegedly over unpaid arrears of RERA and labourers.

According to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Shashi Kumar Tripathi, the owner of the building is absconding.

Rohtas Building is situated at Raja Ram Mohan Roy Marg, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Rohtas builders had arrears worth Rs 63 lakh and 98 thousand against RERA and labourers and this amount was not recovered even after issuing them notices several times. Hence, the building has been seized due to non-recovery of the amount," said Tripathi.

According to the Magistrate, stern action has been taken against the builders on the instructions of District Officer Kaushal Raj Sharma, so that the recovery can be done at the earliest.

"The arrear amount against the labourer payment is worth Rs 9 lakh 99 thousand and two recoveries against RERA costing Rs 34 lakh 48 thousand and 19 lakh 50 thousand respectively," said Tripathi. (ANI)

