UP: Retail traders stage protest outside e-commerce company's warehouse in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The retail traders here on Wednesday staged a protest outside the warehouse of an e-commerce company, alleging that they were incurring losses due to e-commerce players.

The protestors raised slogans against the e-commerce websites and held placards in their hands demanding the government's help to salvage the retail business in the state.

"To secure the future of 7 crore retail traders, we all have gathered here. These e-commerce websites are robbing our economy, flouting all guidelines and selling fake products online along with destroying our business," Gyanesh Mishra, a retailer, told ANI.

"The small retail traders are under continuous oppression of the government. First GST and now the menace of online trading companies, which are robbing us of our profit," said Atul Dwivedi, another retailer.

The protestors have threatened to organise a countrywide protest if the government did not intervene and take action against the e-commerce companies. (ANI)

