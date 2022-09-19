UP: Roof of 2-storey building collapses in Deoria, 3 rescued

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Three people of a family were admitted to a hospital, after the roof of a 2-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria on Monday.





Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma informed ANI that the three members residing in the house had been admitted to hospital.



"The roof of the 2-storey building collapsed. Three members of a family residing in the house including a man, his wife and his daughter were rescued and rushed to the hospital. An update on their health is still awaited. Meanwhile, we are looking into how the roof fell," he said. (ANI)

