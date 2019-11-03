Sudhanshu Dwivedi was the director, finance, of the Uttar Pradesh State Power Employees Trust in 2016. Photo/ANI
Sudhanshu Dwivedi was the director, finance, of the Uttar Pradesh State Power Employees Trust in 2016. Photo/ANI

UP: Rs 2600-crore fund invested in DHFL, two held

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 08:41 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two officers have been arrested in a case related to the alleged investment of over Rs 2,600 crores of Uttar Pradesh power employees' provident fund money in scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL).
Praveen Kumar Gupta, who was the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Power Employees Trust and the Provident Fund Trust of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation in 2016, and the then director, finance, Sudhanshu Dwivedi were arrested after an FIR was lodged against them at the Hazratganj police station here.
The FIR was registered against the officers on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, a government spokesperson said in a statement.
The Chief Minister has directed the home department and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to take strong action against the officers for diverting provident fund money into DHFL, a private firm, against the government norms, the spokesperson said.
As per the documents available, Gupta was the in-charge of the CPF trust and the General Provident Fund (GPF) trust and he got an approval from Dwivedi to divert more than 50 per cent of the provident funds' money to DHFL, as against the guidelines of the Union Finance Ministry, the statement said.
The officers were aware that DHFL was not a scheduled commercial bank and was an unsafe private organisation, the statement added.
According to available records, Rs 2,631.20 crore of employees' GPF was invested in DHFL out of which Rs 1185.5 crore has been returned by the finance company. A total of Rs 1491.50 crore of CPF was invested in the company out of which Rs 669.30 crore has been received by the trust. DHFL is yet to return Rs 2267.9 crore (principal amount) of GPF and CPF to the trust, the statement said.
UP Minister Shrikant Sharma has said that the government will take strict action against the accused in line with its zero-tolerance policy. "We will ensure that no harm comes to any employees. All employees are like members of my family," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:46 IST

Gujarat, Andaman & Nicobar likely to receive heavy rainfall due...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Maha', heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat and Saurashtra coasts on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:05 IST

Bihar: Two minors die in Chhath puja stampede in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two minors were killed in a stampede which occurred during Chhath puja celebrations in Suryanagari Dev area of the district on Saturday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:00 IST

Andhra: Search operations conducted at bus stand, toll plaza to...

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A bomb disposal squad along with a dog squad conducted search operations at a bus stand in Kanchikacherla town and Keesara toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district to ensure the internal security.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:47 IST

Telangana BJP chief submits report to JP Nadda over TSRTC...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Telangana BJP president K Laxman on Saturday met BJP working president JP Nadda in Delhi and submitted a report over the ongoing strike of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:31 IST

Odisha govt suspends forest official over corruption, sexual...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Odisha Government on Saturday suspended Rayagada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) named Debarchan Behera with immediate effect over allegations of corruption and sexual harassment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:14 IST

Punjab govt launches 'badge of logo' dedicated to Guru Nanak...

Chandigarh [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Punjab Government on Saturday launched the badge of logo dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:08 IST

Won't rest until Andhra govt recalls 'draconian' order issued...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday again criticised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government over its order providing power to the secretaries of government departments to sue media houses with re

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 05:43 IST

Is there a new 50-50 biscuit? Owaisi takes jibe at BJP, Shiv...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Taking a jibe on the ongoing power tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked whether '50-50' is a new biscuit in the market.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:43 IST

Centre to set up, strengthen AHTUs, WHDs across country

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The central government has announced to set up and strengthen Anti-Human-Trafficking-Units (AHTUs) and Women Help Desks (WHDs) across the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:32 IST

MoS Kishan Reddy to attend 'No Money for Terror' conference in Australia

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy will attend the 'No Money for Terror' international conference in Australia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:29 IST

Andhra Pradesh: RMO on fast unto death after allegedly being...

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A Resident Medical Officer (RMO) from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district is on fast unto death in front of a government-run hospital in Machilipatnam alleging that she has been sacked from her post.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:10 IST

164 trained recruits join Ladakh Scouts Regiment

Ladakh [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Attestation Parade was held on Saturday at 'The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre' in Leh to mark the entry of 164 trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as soldiers.

Read More
iocl