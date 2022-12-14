UP: Rs 500 cr IT campuses on cards in Noida and Lucknow

New York [USA], December 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government delegation led by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna met with Chairman, of Infinite Computer Solutions Sanjay Govil on Tuesday in New York.

"Infinite will be signing an MOU to invest over 500 crores in the near future to build IT campuses in Noida and Lucknow," UP Investors Summit tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna said the investment will be a useful step for UP and India as over 4000 people will be employed.

"Infinite considers UP a great destination for its Fintech and Healthcare development offering," Tweeted UP Investors Summit.

"I met Sanjay Govil, owner of Infinite Computer Solution, who assured that he'll invest in UP and facilitate the public health sector with help of IT. It'll be a very useful step for UP and India, over 4000 people will be employed. Within 2-3 weeks he'll initiate action," said Minister Suresh Khanna.



Former UP Minister and MLA Sidharth Nath Singh said that the delegation also met the Indian diaspora who referred to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as "Bulldozer CM".

Speaking to ANI, Singh, who is currently in the USA, said, "We're meeting (heads of) many companies including defence, financial, IT, and others and also the Indian diaspora. They addressed UP CM as 'Bulldozer CM'. I hope many of them invest in UP."

In a bid to bring investment to Uttar Pradesh, various delegates of the Yogi government have travelled to different countries including the US to convince investors to invest in the state, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

"The result of these efforts of Team Yogi is that investors from different countries are not only ready to invest big in Uttar Pradesh, they are also eager to participate in the Global Investors Summit to be held in February, next year," the statement said.

According to the statement, different groups of the delegations travelled to different countries including the US, Canada, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the UAE and Brazil and met veteran investors to convince them to invest in Uttar Pradesh in different sectors, including infrastructure, defence and tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

It said that the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has set a target of attracting investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in the state through the Global Investors Summit to be held in February, next year.

"To achieve this goal, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a team of state ministers and officials is inviting investors abroad through roadshows and one-to-one business meetings," it said. (ANI)

