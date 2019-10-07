UP: RSS to hold Vijyadashmi Sobha Yatra in Lucknow tomorrow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is going to hold Shri Ram Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra in Lucknow on Tuesday morning with an aim to make youth more aware about Lord Ram.

"Around 500 cars and more than 1000 bikes will participate in this journey. The journey of about 42 kilometres will pass through 44 intersections and will conclude at 3:00 pm," an RSS member Bijendra said.

"The main reason behind this procession is that Lord Ram was born in this region and it is our responsibility to tell our generations about Lord Ram," he added.

Rashtriya Utsav Parv Samiti, which is organising this yatra aims to make it grand.

"For the first time, our committee is organising this yatra in Lucknow, with the aim of doing it at the national level later. Just like Ganesh Utsav is celebrated in Maharashtra, Garba famous in Gujarat or other cultural festivals in other states, in the same way, Lord Ram procession will come out from the state capital Lucknow," Rashtriya Utsav Parv Samiti member Mukesh said.

The nine days of Navratri ends today with the Kanya Pujan and havan. Now, on the tenth day, the country will celebrate Dussehra.

People celebrate Dussehra by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad along with fireworks on the tenth day to commemorate the destruction of evil. (ANI)

