Visual of the procession to be taken out by RSS on Vijyadashmi. Photo/ANI
Visual of the procession to be taken out by RSS on Vijyadashmi. Photo/ANI

UP: RSS to hold Vijyadashmi Sobha Yatra in Lucknow tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:26 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is going to hold Shri Ram Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra in Lucknow on Tuesday morning with an aim to make youth more aware about Lord Ram.
"Around 500 cars and more than 1000 bikes will participate in this journey. The journey of about 42 kilometres will pass through 44 intersections and will conclude at 3:00 pm," an RSS member Bijendra said.
"The main reason behind this procession is that Lord Ram was born in this region and it is our responsibility to tell our generations about Lord Ram," he added.
Rashtriya Utsav Parv Samiti, which is organising this yatra aims to make it grand.
"For the first time, our committee is organising this yatra in Lucknow, with the aim of doing it at the national level later. Just like Ganesh Utsav is celebrated in Maharashtra, Garba famous in Gujarat or other cultural festivals in other states, in the same way, Lord Ram procession will come out from the state capital Lucknow," Rashtriya Utsav Parv Samiti member Mukesh said.
The nine days of Navratri ends today with the Kanya Pujan and havan. Now, on the tenth day, the country will celebrate Dussehra.
People celebrate Dussehra by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad along with fireworks on the tenth day to commemorate the destruction of evil. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:50 IST

Quota not answer to inadequate representation of women in police: Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that gender-based reservation was not the answer to the issue of inadequate representation of women in the police and lady IPS officers can inspire other women to join the police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:45 IST

Delhi: Only 356 cases of dengue against 650 by this time last year

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government's '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign has resulted in a dramatic reduction in the number of dengue cases to just 356 as compared to 650 by this time last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:32 IST

Bold decisions needed for people's benefit without worrying of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that some bold decisions were necessary for the people's benefit without getting bogged down by the fear of backlash and noted that a single bullet has been not been fired in Jammu and Kashmir since the repeal of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:28 IST

MP: Ahead of Dusshera, Ravana effigy burnt to ashes after...

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A day before Dusshera, an effigy of Ravana stuffed with firecrackers burnt to ashes after coming in contact with an electricity powerline near a bus stand in Sironj area of Vidisha district on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:20 IST

J-K: Hindu, Muslim artisans set example of communal harmony by...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Art knows no religion, believes Mohammad who heads a group of Hindu and Muslim artisans which has kept alive an over three-decade-old tradition of preparing Dusshera effigies here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:19 IST

Sanjay Nirupam calls Kharge a 'strategist with malafide intent'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Disgruntled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday launched a scathing attack on veteran party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, calling him a strategist who is suffering from "malafide intent".

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:13 IST

Maharashtra: 10th edition of Indo-Maldives Joint Military...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The 10th edition of the Indo-Maldives Joint Military Exercise called 'Exercise Ekuverin-2019', kicked off on Monday with a grand opening ceremony at Aundh Military Station in Maharashtra's Pune.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:58 IST

Senior CRPF officer meets Jitendra Singh, says situation in J-K normal

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): CRPF's North Zone Director General (DG) Zulfiqar Hasan on Monday met Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh and briefed him about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 last month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:55 IST

Anti-terror exercises conducted under India-Kazakhstan joint...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): On the fifth day of the India-Kazakhstan joint annual military exercise 'KAZIND 2019' here on Monday, soldiers took part in anti-terror exercises and undertook various types of training including helicopter slithering, emplaning, deplaning etc.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:50 IST

Nagaland: Another NSCN-IM member arrested for killing Arunachal...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused affiliated with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) for his alleged connection in the murder of an Arunachal Pradesh's MP, Tirong Aboh and 10 others.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:44 IST

Forget making it Paris, it's enough if Patna remains Patna: JDU...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Alleging that all the attempts by administration to flush out water from the inundated areas in the Patna are in vain, JDU leader Ajay Alok on Monday took a jibe saying that instead of promising to make Patna into Paris, "its more than enough if Patna remains Patna"

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:30 IST

NRC should be seen as constitutional exercise, not political: Amit Shah

New Delhi,[India], Oct 7 (ANI): The National Register of Citizens should be seen as a constitutional and not political exercise, Home Minister Amit Shah has said.

Read More
iocl