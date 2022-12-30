UP: Rural women test over 30 lakh water samples in 9 months

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has completed testing of over 30,39,687 samples of water till the last week of December 2022, an official statement said on Friday.

The testing of water samples was carried out by rural women under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' within nine months (from April 22 to December 22), the statement said.

Officials said that under the initiative, women are not only becoming a participant in fulfilling the CM's vision of supplying pure drinking water to households but are achieving major milestones by testing water sources themselves on a large scale with Field Test Kits (FTK) in their respective villages.



"Of the 30.39 lakh samples, 4.22 lakh samples were found contaminated, and remedial action was taken and completed on 46,000 samples by Jal Nigam (Rural) engineers," the release added.

Significantly, the testing of water sources was done on a large scale by rural women in just nine months.

The testing of water samples is not only ensuring the supply of clean water to households but is also helping rural dwellers from numerous diseases, the statement said. (ANI)

