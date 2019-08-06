UP: School brands student 'characterless' in TC in Gonda

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A government school on Monday allegedly certified a 9-year-old student of standard 5th as 'characterless' in his Transfer Certificate (TC).

The family members of the student named Kishan Kumar Singh alleged that the teachers had earlier beaten up the student on some trivial matter and when the complaint was registered on this act with the school administration then he was handed over the TC. The TC mentioned that the student's behaviour was not proper and labelled him as 'characterless'.

"The child studied in a primary school in Chatrauli. The teacher named Rinki Singh beat the child with a stick when he was playing a game of Kabaddi. When we complained about the matter, the school administration expelled our child from the school and handed over the TC with 'characterless' written in it," said the father of the child.

The child's future hangs in the balance because of this move by the school administration as his admission to any other school hinges on the TC.

District Magistrate Nitin Bansal said, "An incident has come to notice wherein indecent remarks were made in student's Transfer Certificate due to a dispute between principal and parents. If truth is found in the investigation, strong action would be taken."

"We have taken cognizance of the matter and will take necessary action under the law on this issue. Disciplinary action would be taken," Mahendra Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police of the district said. (ANI)

