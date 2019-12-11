Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A school bus on Wednesday collided with a truck here leaving four students and a driver injured.
The accident took place near Suriyana-Bhadohi road in Newada. Injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
UP: School bus collides with truck, 4 students injured
ANI | Updated: Dec 11, 2019 13:58 IST
Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A school bus on Wednesday collided with a truck here leaving four students and a driver injured.