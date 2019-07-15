UP: School van driving on wrong side rams into bus, 3 children, driver injured

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Three children and one driver were injured in an accident after a school van driving on the wrong side of the road crashed into a roadways bus in Gomti Nagar area here on Monday.

The van was traveling from Indira Nagar to Gomti Nagar with a total of five children when the incident took place around 7:30 am today. The injured have been admitted to a civil hospital in the region.

"The accident took place due to the van driver's fault. A case will be registered against the driver. We have inspected the driving license and fitness of the driver. All the injured are being treated and will be discharged by evening," said the District Magistrate (DM) Kaushal Raj Sharma.

Sharma had gone to the hospital to meet the injured children and their parents.

"We are going to launch a drive to check the vehicle fitness and documents of school vehicles drivers," Sharma said. (ANI)

