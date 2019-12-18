UP: Schools, Colleges in Mau closed until further notice following public agitation over CAA

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): All schools and colleges in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed until further orders following public agitation over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Tuesday.

The order was issued today by District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi.

On Monday, restrictions on movement were imposed in Hajipura Chowk area of the city following protests over police action on students of Delhi's Jamila Millia Islamia (JMI) University.

According to the District Administration, a few motorbikes were set on fire by protesters.

By evening, police said the situation was brought under control after dispersing the crowd.

"The situation is peaceful now. Section 144 has been imposed in Hajipura Chowk area," Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, Internet services have been suspended till Tuesday midnight in Aligarh (city) where students' protest against the CAA turned violent on Sunday. (ANI)

