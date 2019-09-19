A visual of Prayagraj flood
A visual of Prayagraj flood

UP: Schools in Prayagraj city to remain closed till Sept 21 due to floods

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 06:48 IST

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Schools located in Prayagraj city will remain closed for three days starting today in view of floods situation in the region.
In a letter written to schools principals, the district schools coordinator said, "As precaution measure and safety of students, it has been decided that all schools situated in city area will remain closed for three days from September 19 to September 21 due to flood situation in Prayagraj."
The school authorities have been asked to follow the instructions clearly else they would responsible for any mishappening and strict action would be taken against them.
As many as 210 people were moved into relief camps near Ganganagar village in the district on Sunday after water burst into a few villages as rivers continue to swell owing to heavy rainfall in the region.

According to the people in the relief camps, proper arrangements have been made for the stay but there are still some problems.

Incessant rains have led to a flood in the region with villages near the bank of Ganga river partially submerged in water. (ANI)

