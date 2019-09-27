UP: Schools in various districts to remain closed till weather improves

Uttar Pradesh [India], Sept 27 (ANI): In wake of the heavy downpour in the state, schools in various districts of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till the weather improves, officials said.

Authorities have issued notices to schools in various districts to remain shut until further notice.

Sixteen people were killed in the last 24 hours, according to official data.

Until Wednesday evening, heavy rain killed three people in Chandauli district, two in Amethi and Bhadohi and one each in Ayodhya and Varanasi, according to the official data.

According to the Meteorological department, torrential rain will continue to fall for the next three days.

On Thursday, 116mm rainfall was recorded in Ambedkar Nagar, 115.9mm in Amethi and 109.5 mm in Mirzapur district.

Life has been disrupted due to rain in and around Kanpur and Bundelkhand, while continuous torrential rains have disrupted life in Bundelkhand, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Etawah, and Auraiya.

Moreover, the heavy rains in Fatehpur and Hamirpur have made the roads overflowing and the houses have been flooded.

Furthermore, the monsoon is now heading towards West Bengal via Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. (ANI)