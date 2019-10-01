UP SC/ST commission asks police to probe allegations of reservation misuse by BHU professor

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Commission has directed police to probe allegations of misuse of SC reservations by an assistant professor and his brother at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The commission was told that BHU Assistant Professor in the Sociology department, Manoj Kumar Verma, and his brother Arvind Kumar is pursuing Postdoctoral fellowship in SC quota.

Complainant Anant Narayan Mishra, a resident of Chandauli, told the commission that the duo belonged to OBC community and availed the benefits of SC reservation for the fellowship by using forged caste certificate.

"Manoj Kumar Verma and his brother Arvind Verma claimed to belong to Kharwar caste (SC category) but in fact, they hail from Kumhar caste which falls in OBC category," a press release said.

Manoj Kumar and his father managed to secure an SC caste certificate from Sonbhadra which amounts to forgery, it said.

"To hide his crime, Manoj lodged an FIR against BHP professor Arvind Kumar Joshi, Anant Narayan Mishra and other under section 147, 323, 120B of IPC and 3(1)D of SC/ST Act on Jan 1," the press release read.

Asserting the issue as "very serious", the commission said Manoj not only took benefits of SC reservation by hiding his real identity but also misused the provisions of SC Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 Act which amounts to "rights violation of SC/ST community".

Brijlal, the commission chief, has directed Additional Director General of Police, Varanasi, to probe the matter and gather evidence against Verma.

The commission has asked the police to register a case if the allegations are found to be true. It also asked the police to apprise it of the action taken till October 30. (ANI)

