Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the state power department. Photo/ANI

UP: SDO Power Corporation attacked, car vandalised by unknown assailants

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 08:50 IST

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of UP Power Corporation sustained grave injuries after he was allegedly attacked by unknown miscreants here on Friday.
The victim, identified as Nizam Ahmad, was attacked by five car-borne assailants while he was going back home from his office.

The incident took place near Sikandarpur village of Jhinjhana town.
"Ahmad was attacked by five unidentified persons and his car was also vandalised. In his complaint, he has alleged that a Kairana SP MLA Nahid Hasan had threatened to kill him after they both had an argument a few days back," Superintendent of Police, RK Srivastava, said.
A case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the miscreants. (ANI)

