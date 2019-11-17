Farmers protested against UPSIDA in Unnao on Sunday [Photo/ANI]
Farmers protested against UPSIDA in Unnao on Sunday [Photo/ANI]

UP: Situation returns to normal in Unnao after farmer-police clash

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:39 IST

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The situation in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has returned to normal on Sunday after hundreds of farmers and the Unnao police clashed at the site for the ambitious Trans-Ganga City on Saturday, with the former claiming that they had not been adequately compensated for the land acquired by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).
The local administration and the police are on alert and keeping an eye on the farmers residing in the area.
Also, a heavy force is deployed at the protest site in order to prevent any untoward incident in the future.
On Saturday, scores of farmers pelted stones at the JCB machine which was deployed to carry out work for the high-tech trans-Ganga city, claiming that they have not received compensation for their land acquired by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) in 2012.
Trans Ganga City is the planned satellite township in the Indian province of Uttar Pradesh in the Unnao district which comes under the Kanpur metropolitan area.
The area comprises the stretch from the limits of the Unnao Municipality to the Ganga river near Kanpur on NH 25 and Unnao-Shuklaganj Highway.
The Uttar Pradesh government has also proposed a Skill Development University near the proposed Hi-tech city. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:29 IST

Fadnavis pays tribute to Bal Thackeray on his 7th death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis paid rich tributes to Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray on his 7th death anniversary on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:28 IST

Delhi Police registers FIR over 'defacement of public property' in JNU

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR in connection with the "defacement of public property" at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). This is the first FIR registered by the police in connection with students' protest against fee hike in the university.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:21 IST

4 arrested after two groups clash over land dispute in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Four people were arrested after two groups clashed over the ownership of land in Prayagraj on Saturday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:19 IST

Delhi: Massive fire at shoe factory in Narela

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory here in Narela on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:15 IST

'Last seen eating jalebis in Indore': Missing posters of Gautam...

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): 'Missing' posters of BJP East Delhi lawmaker and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir surfaced in ITO area here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:08 IST

AP: One dead, 4 injured in car-truck collision in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): One person died and four others were injured after a car rammed into a truck on Anakapalle bypass road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:59 IST

Ayodhya verdict: Muslim Law Board to meet shortly, to decide on...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is scheduled to hold a meeting at 10 am on Sunday in Lucknow to discuss if the board will file a review petition regarding the apex court verdict on Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:33 IST

Air quality improves in Noida, AQI in 'poor' category

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): After reeling under a layer of hazardous levels of pollution for almost a week, the air quality in Noida significantly improved but remained in the 'poor' category.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:24 IST

Punjab: Dalit man forced to drink urine, beaten to death over...

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A 37-year-old Dalit man died after he was allegedly thrashed and forced to drink urine over an old dispute in Punjab's Sangrur district, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:09 IST

Delhi gasps for breath as AQI remains in 'very poor' category today

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain in 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day on Sunday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 08:41 IST

Gurugram: AQI in 'very poor' category on Sunday morning

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Air Quality Index (AQI) showed improvement and was recorded at an average of 301 at NISE Gwal Pahari area here on Sunday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The air quality at this level falls under a 'very poor' category. Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 07:15 IST

Congress delegation, Manipur MLAs meet Sonia over CAB and NRC

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A delegation of Congress leaders met the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi and submitted a ground report on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Read More
iocl