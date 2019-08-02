Hapur Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh talking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI
Hapur Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh talking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI

UP: Six kanwariyas arrested in Hapur for drinking in public

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:45 IST

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Police arrested six Kanwariyas here on Friday for allegedly drinking alcohol in public near Brijghat area.
According to the police, a video had gone viral during Shivratri in which a few people dressed as Kanwariyas were seen drinking in public near Brijghat area.
"The police have arrested six persons based on the viral video. We have fined them under Section 34 of Police Act," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashveer Singh.
The arrested were later released on bail. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:54 IST

