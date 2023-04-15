UP: Six killed, 8 injured in road mishap accident in Shravasti's Ikauna

Shravasti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Six people were killed and eight sustained serious injuries after the SUV in which they were travelling in met with an accident on the national highway 730 in Ikauna in the Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Shravasti Superintendent of Police, Prachi Singh, said that during the time of the incident there were 14 people in the car and six of them died on the spot. Eight of the injured have been referred to Bahraich District Hospital, she said.



The vehicle collided with a tree in the Ikauna police station area.

Police used an earth-moving machine to remove the vehicle from the spot.

The vehicle's passengers were on their way from Ludhiana to attend a condolence meeting when the SUV met with the mishap.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. Wishing peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members, according to a press release.

The Chief Minister has directed district administration officials to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured added the statement. (ANI)