UP: SKM to hold protest against Centre in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)- an umbrella body of farmers has announced it is beginning a 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri from Thursday to press for their pending demands.



SKM is an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm organisations, primarily demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Earlier on July 31, farmers in Punjab had blocked the railway track at Vallah in Amritsar, Bathinda and protested at Shambhu toll plaza in Ambala, Panchkula's Barwala and Kaithal's Cheeka against the Union government for not fulfilling their demands.

On December 14, the SKM urged the centre to dismiss and arrest the Minister of State (MoS) in Home Ministry Ajay Mishra Teni after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case termed the incident as a 'pre-planned conspiracy' in its submission to the Judicial Magistrate.

Citing the fact that the SIT has recommended the removal of the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC) 279, 338, 304A and recommended imposition of sections 307, 326, 34 and sections 3, 25 and 30 of the Arms act on the 13 accused in the case, the SKM asserted that, "The SITs investigation reaffirms the stand of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the protesting farmers that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a pre-planned massacre."

SKM urged the centre to stop providing its alleged protection to the minister and reiterated its demand of his dismissal and arrest.

Local farmers had blamed the Union Minister and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers a local journalist, and others during a farmers' protest. They were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.

Videos were being circulated on social media where a SUV was seen knocking down protesters from behind. The Minister and his son denied the charges.(ANI)