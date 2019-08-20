UP: Son carries old mother on his back after hospital refuses stretcher

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A man carried his mother on his back from a government hospital in Siddharthnagar here after hospital authorities refused to provide her with a stretcher.

"I have been coming to the hospital for the past three days. We asked for a stretcher but they did not give us. My son found a stretcher nearby but they did not allow us to use that either," the old woman Asha Devi told ANI on Tuesday.

His son, Amit Tiwari, said he was forced to carry on his back his mother who had fractured her leg because the hospital did not provide a stretcher.

District authorities said they have sought a response from hospital authorities.

"I was informed that someone was carrying his mother on his back to and from the hospital. We have sought a response from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO). If we find negligence on their part, appropriate actions will be taken," District Magistrate Deepak Meena said.

He added that these types of incidents reflect badly on the hospital authorities as well as district authorities. (ANI)

