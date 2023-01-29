UP: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav shown black flags during Maa Pitambra 108 Mahayagya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was received with black flags, when he participated in the Maa Pitambara 108 Mahayagya on the banks of the Gomti in Daliganj, to protest against his party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's statement on Ramcharitmanas.

Yadav alleged that the ruling BJP considers Dalits and Backwards caste as Shudra and said that the BJP is setting a bad precedent by disturbing programmes. Yadav told the mediapersons, "BJP people consider Dalits as Shudra. They consider us backwards and Dalits as Shudras (untouchable)."

"I respect all religions. But if in the name of religion, a community or caste is humiliated, then it is objectionable," Yadav said.

Earlier this month, the SP leader sparked a major controversy after he demanded the deletion of "insulting comments and sarcasm" targeted at particular castes and sects in Ramcharitmanas, a poem based on the epic Ramayana.

Speaking to ANI, the former BJP leader had said, "I don't have any issue with Ramcharitmanas but parts of it have insulting comments and sarcasm directed at particular castes and sects. Those should be removed."



Maurya further claimed that in the Ramcharitmanas, which was composed by Tulsidas, there are words hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community.

"The government should take effective action and show sensitivity. It should see that the sentiments of any community are not hurt," he added.

While Maurya's remarks gave fresh ammunition to the BJP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav distanced himself from the remark.

An FIR was filed against the former Cabinet minister over his remark.

The case against Maurya was filed at the Hazratganj police station for allegedly outraging religious feelings with his remark. (ANI)

