Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): In a setback to the Congress in the Uttar Pradesh, Assembly Speaker Hridaynarayan Dixit on Monday rejected its plea to disqualify two rebel party's MLAs.
The Congress had moved a petition against the MLAs - Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh - accusing them of anti-party activities.
The petition was filed by Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra under the anti-defection law.
The plea was rejected due to "lack of evidence", sources said.
The two MLAs said it is their victory and accused the party of acting against them "in a malicious manner".
Mishra disagreed with the Speaker's decision. She said the party will take legal opinion in the matter and go to the High Court. (ANI)
UP Speaker rejects Congress plea to disqualify two party MLAs
ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 02:05 IST
