UP Speaker rejects Congress plea to disqualify two party MLAs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): In a setback to the Congress in the Uttar Pradesh, Assembly Speaker Hridaynarayan Dixit on Monday rejected its plea to disqualify two rebel party's MLAs.

The Congress had moved a petition against the MLAs - Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh - accusing them of anti-party activities.

The petition was filed by Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra under the anti-defection law.

The plea was rejected due to "lack of evidence", sources said.

The two MLAs said it is their victory and accused the party of acting against them "in a malicious manner".

Mishra disagreed with the Speaker's decision. She said the party will take legal opinion in the matter and go to the High Court. (ANI)

