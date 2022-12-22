UP: Special court imposes fine on SP leader Azam Khan

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): A Special Court on Thursday imposed a fine of ten thousand rupees on Samajwadi Party (SP) National General Secretary Azam Khan, his MLA son Abdullah and his wife former MP Dr Tazin Fatma.

The court took this action during the case hearing related to two birth certificates. No one from the Azam family appeared in court in the hearing held on Thursday.

His advocate also did not appear in court after which the court ordered the hearing to be held on Friday and the accused side to appear personally while imposing the damages.

BJP MLA's advocate Sandeep Saxena said that while rejecting both applications, the court imposed a compensation of Rs 10,000 on the accused side. Also, while fixing the hearing again on Friday, the accused side has been ordered to appear in court personally.

On December 15, the court also imposed a compensation of five thousand rupees in the same case.



An FIR was lodged against Azam Khan by BJP MLA Akash Saxena at Ganj Kotwali, in which the BJP MLA accused Abdullah of getting two birth certificates made with different dates of birth.

Apart from Azam Khan, his son Abdullah and his wife are also named in this. The hearing of this case is going on in the MP-MLA Special Court (Magistrate Trial). The prosecution is giving evidence and the witnesses are also coming on every date.

Earlier, on December 2 the Uttar Pradesh police booked Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan over an alleged offensive remark made while campaigning for the bypoll election for the Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Rampur Anuj Kumar Chaudhary said that a woman named Shehnaaz Begum has submitted to the police an audio file of the public meeting at Shuta Khana. A probe has been launched, he said.

According to the complainant, Azam Khan had in the meeting said, "I was a minister in the last four governments and if I would have used the power like this then unborn kids would ask their mothers if they had his permission to take birth."

Based on the woman's complaint, the Ganj police have booked Khan under Section 394(b), 354 A, 353 (A), 504, 505 (2), 509 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act.

Azam Khan allegedly made the statement while campaigning in support of the SP candidate Asim Raja in the upcoming bypolls of the Rampur Assembly Seat. (ANI)

