UP stands first in country in rate of conviction for crimes against women

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh holds the top position in rate of conviction for crimes against women in the country, said the Uttar Pradesh ADG on Friday.

"Uttar Pradesh stands number one in the rate of conviction in connection with crimes against women in the country. In cases related to POCSO, convicts were awarded either a death penalty or life sentence," Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told ANI.

The ADG also said that the state police have adopted zero-tolerance against the mafia and arrested several dreaded criminals and mafias in the last four years.



Kumar's statement comes against the backdrop of the completion of four years of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released a development booklet comprising the government's achievements on the completion of four years.

"In the last four years, UP has emerged as the growth engine of the country. We aim to make the state India's biggest economy in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)," the Chief Minister said at the launch of the book.

"Earlier, the state's health infrastructure was considered the weakest, but today our COVID-19 management has been appreciated, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) also acknowledging our efforts," he added. (ANI)

