UP starts pool testing for COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh on Thursday started pool testing for COVID-19, becoming the first state in the country to attempt this method which aims at expediting the testing process for COVID-19.

"Pool testing for COVID19 has started in our state, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to do so. Under this, 30 pools of 5 samples each were tested in Agra, all came negative," Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health) said.

As per the information available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as on Thursday, 773 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported from Uttar Pradesh so far with 68 cured/discharged/migrated and 13 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's coronavirus count reached 12,759 cases on Thursday. (ANI)

