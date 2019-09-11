UP: STF arrest man with Rs 50k bounty on head

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) on Wednesday arrested a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Prince Agarwal, was arrested from the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

He had fled from the police custody twice and once from prison. He is wanted in several cases, said the police. (ANI)

