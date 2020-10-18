UP STF arrests main accused in Ballia firing case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF)on Sunday arrested the main accused Dhirendra Singh from Lucknow in connection with the Ballia firing case.

Singh allegedly shot dead a man during an argument that broke out at the meeting at Durjanpur village under Reoti Police Station area over the allotment of shops under government quota.

"Dhirendra Singh and his accomplices were arrested from Lucknow today. They're being questioned at an undisclosed location. Arms have been recovered from the possession of his accomplices," IG STF Amitabh Yash said.

Prime accused Dhirendra Singh has been booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 323, 352,504,506, and 7CLA act police station Rewati, Ballia.

"STF is gathering more information on the weapons used at the time of the incident," he added.



A man had died after bullets were fired during a meeting for allotment of shops under government quota, in Durjanpur village of Ballia.

Two more accused have been arrested in connection with the incident. A total of four accused has been arrested so far.

The family of the man, who died on Friday after being shot allegedly by a BJP leader during allotment of government-quota shops in Durjanpur village here, demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a job for the next of the kin and punishment for the accused.

The incident had occurred during a meeting on the allotment of the shops at Durjanpur village under Revati police station limits in Ballia on Thursday.

The family of the deceased, Jai Prakash alias Gama Pal, said they demand justice for him. "We demand compensation of Rs 50 lakh, pension for his wife, and a government job for his son. The family also demands strict action against the accused, local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh," a relative had said. (ANI)

