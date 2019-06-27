UP: Strict action against prisoners brandishing weapons in video, says Unnao police

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): After a video of prisoners brandishing guns in the Unnao District Jail premises went viral, Jail Superintendent AK Singh said a report had been submitted and strict action will be taken in this regard.

"On the basis of the viral video showing prisoners at the jail brandishing arms and threatening jail authorities, a report has been submitted to the relevant authority and strict action will be taken in this regard," Singh told reporters here.

Earlier, a viral video showing two prisoners openly flaunting weapons inside the jail premises had gone viral in the area.

The video also showed the criminals challenging the authorities and having a party inside the jail premises. (ANI)

