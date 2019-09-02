visuals from a rally being conducted by school students in Gorakhpur
visuals from a rally being conducted by school students in Gorakhpur

UP: Students conduct awareness campaign about encephalitis in Gorakhpur

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:27 IST

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh ) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A total of seven thousand students from various schools on Monday took part in a rally to spread awareness about encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur city.
The children were seen carrying placards to spread awareness about the vector-borne disease.
One of the students, who took part in the rally told ANI said that the main aim behind this initiative is to create awareness among the masses to fight against the encephalitis.
"The rally has been taken up to create awareness among people about mosquitoes and cleanliness so that people can keep themselves safe. We should keep our surroundings clean so that mosquitoes don't breed," the student named Soni Yadav said.
Meanwhile, District Magistrate K Vijayendra Pandian, who was also the part of the rally, said the awareness campaign will continue for a month in the city.
He explained, "This is the second phase of the rally which will continue for a month. The first phase of the campaign was conducted in April. A total of 7000 students are participating. The school students were selected to do spread awareness because they are the most prone to this disease."
"There is no permanent treatment for acute encephalitis syndrome and Japanese encephalitis, however, we can control it from spreading with the help of vaccination," he continued.
The District Magistrate further informed that awareness rallies conducted in the past a few months have helped the society to a great extent.
Encephalitis is a viral disease that causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headache and has been reported from many parts of India. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:53 IST

Telangana: Two farmers seen touching feet of Revenue officer...

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Two farmers were seen allegedly touching the feet of a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) in Chevella town in Ranga Reddy district, requesting the official to settle their land issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:52 IST

Bhagat Singh Koshyari on becoming Governor of Maharashtra

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] Sept 2 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has been appointed Governor of Maharashtra, on Monday said the links people of Maharashtra have with Uttarakhand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:50 IST

Life slowly returns to normal in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kasmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Life was seen limping back to normalcy in Rajouri district almost a month after the government abrogated Article 370

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:45 IST

JDU leaders Ajay Alok, Prashant Kishor indulge in war of words over NRC

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): After Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor criticised the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Twitter, party leader Ajay Alok on Monday responded with opposing views and assessed that no one is stopping people from proving their residency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:44 IST

Next tourism ministers meeting in J-K, says Union Tourism...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Monday said that next meeting of state tourism ministers will take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:43 IST

Man detained with knife near Parliament, says Police

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 26-year-old man was detained after he was found with a knife near the gate number one of the Parliament here on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:39 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: Maharashtra CM offers prayers at his residence...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence 'Sewasadan' in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:36 IST

Case registered against scribe who recorded Chapatis and salt episode

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A case was registered against the scribe who made the video of children being served chapatis and salt in mid-day meal at a primary school at Hinauta village here on August 22.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:35 IST

'No politicians please, Rahul Gandhi doesn't count as one'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to all people of the country to keep themselves fit, BJP leaders are going all-out to maintain a strict exercise regimen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:33 IST

UP: Two criminals injured during encounter with police in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Two criminals were injured during an encounter with police here on Sunday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:28 IST

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line hit by technical snag

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Services were affected on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Monday due to technical issues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:26 IST

SC notice to Centre, states on PIL seeking establishment of gram...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the states on a plea seeking the establishment of 'gram nyayalayas' to ensure access to justice for the rural poor.

Read More
iocl