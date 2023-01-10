UP suspends production licence of Marion Biotech over Uzbekistan deaths

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The UP Food Safety and Drug Administration department has suspended the production licence of Marion Biotech company in connection to the Uzbekistan deaths of 19 children.

Talking to ANI, the Gautam Buddha Nagar drug inspector Vaibhav Babbar said "We have suspended the production license of Marion Biotech company after they did not provide us with enough documents. A showcase notice was also given by the state licensing authority depending upon the documents asked during the inspection which they didn't provide."

He further said that sample results are still pending.

On the other hand, the legal head of the Marion Biotech Pharma Company, Hasan Harris said that they are awaiting the reports and the factory is being inspected.

"We are awaiting the reports, factory is being inspected. We have halted the production of all medicines. It needs to be found why cases came from a single hospital there. Our products go to other countries as well," he told ANI.

Earlier on December 30, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also said that all the manufacturing activities have been stopped.

"All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech, in Noida, stopped in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max," he said in a tweet.

On December 29, the Union Health Minister had said that UP Drug Control and CDSCO team. Further action is underway.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also tweeted on December 22 that UP Drug Control and CDSCO team is conducting a joint operation.

"Joint inspection of Noida facility of Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control and CDSCO team. Further action underway. Samples of cough syrup taken from manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh for testing." (ANI)