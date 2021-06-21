UP targets 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses a day from today, 10-12 lakh from July: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that his government targets to administer 6 lakh COVID vaccine doses per day from today, followed by 10 to 12 lakh doses per day from July first week.

Speaking to reporters as the centralised free vaccination policy began today, the UP CM said, "From today onwards, the state government is targeting to administer 6 lakh vaccine doses per day. From July first week we are targetting to administer 10 to 12 lakh doses per day. This is aimed at providing a shield against COVID-19 to all the people of the state aged above 18 years till December."

"The vaccination drive of providing free vaccines to all has started in the state from today. On January 16, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive across the country since then vaccination drives across Uttar Pradesh have been taking place. In the first phase, all the healthcare workers were vaccinated. From Feb 1 all the Corona warriors started getting the vaccine in the second phase. This was followed by the third phase where a free vaccination drive was launched for those aged 60 and above. In the fourth phase, those aged 45 and above were vaccinated and then from May 1 those aged 18 to 45 started getting vaccine doses," said the chief minister.

He further said, "The vaccination for the age group of 18 to 45 was being done at the state level and the Centre was providing free vaccine doses for those aged above 45 years. But, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has announced free vaccination to all aged above 18 years from today. From today, vaccination drives have begun at more than 7,600 booths."

I believe this drive will be successful in providing protection to each and every citizen against the disease," he added.

The Chief Minister also chaired a meeting today with the members of team-9, a group of nine officials tasked with handling the coronavirus pandemic in the state.



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the central government would take over the nationwide vaccination drive, and the Centre would procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens above the age of 18.

The Centre will also handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now under the liberalised plan announced earlier.

In a briefing on Friday, the health ministry had said states would be playing a facilitatory role by aggregating demand and vaccination capabilities of private hospitals in the state and ensure the administrations of vaccinations.

"There will be a systematic flow of vaccines to the private sector as well. I am hopeful that in this way, there will be a lot of energy in the participation of the private sector and vaccination sites will increase," Dr VK Paul, Member, Health of the Niti Aayog said.

From June 21 (International Day of Yoga), the Centre will provide free vaccines to states," PM Modi said.

"Whether it is the poor, the lower middle class, the middle class, or the upper-middle class, under the central government programme, everyone will get free vaccines," the Prime Minister said.

"Private hospitals will continue to buy the remaining 25 per cent and inoculate those willing to pay for their jabs. They can't, however, charge more than Rs 150 as a service charge per dose over the fixed price of the vaccine, the PM had said.

The health minister had stated that the maximum price that can be charged per dose by private vaccine centres for the three vaccines currently available in the country - Rs 780 for Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V.

Before the Centre's takeover, it was the responsibility of state governments to procure and administer 50 per cent of the vaccines for citizens between the ages of 18 to 45. The Centre supplied free of cost vaccines to people aged 45 and above. (ANI)